Prince Harry’s Surprise Gift for Meghan Markle on Her 39th Birthday Was So Thoughtful

It’s always a pleasant surprise to hear about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s birthday gifts for each other. For followers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it feels like a rare glimpse into their personal tastes. This year was no different, with Harry, 35, surprising his wife with a gift he “designed” just for her.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Meghan Markle’s birthday was on Tuesday, August 4. The Duchess turned 39 and celebrated her big day at home in Los Angeles, where she’s currently staying with her mom, Doria Ragland, husband Harry, and 15-month-old son, Archie Harrison. Originally, the Duchess was reportedly planning a birthday party somewhere outdoors in Montecito, California. But it looks like she decided to keep things “low-key,” as a source told Daily Mail in July, and stay home with family.

This marks Meghan’s first birthday spent away from Kensington Palace since joining the royal family, so you already know Prince Harry was going to do his best to make it a special one. With current social distancing recommendations, however, the Duke had to compromise. And it sounds like mother-in-law Doria lent him a hand! According to a source with Us Weekly, Doria was on grandmother-duty with baby Archie so that Harry could stun Meghan for dinner.

“They spent the day as a family, and in the evening, Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time,” the source told Us Weekly. “Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation.”

But a three-course meal wasn’t the only surprise that Prince Harry had up his sleeve. After all, Us Weekly‘s source joked, “While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a long way to go!” So the Duke had some other things lined up for his wife to make up for it—and they involve cake and jewelry.

Harry reportedly “organized a huge chocolate birthday cake, covered in icing sugar and balloons” for Meghan’s birthday. While we’re not sure he baked it like Meghan did for baby Archie’s first birthday in May, we’re sure it was equally delicious. He kept things classic yet super heartfelt when it came to her gift. The Duke reportedly wanted to give her something very “personal,” so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“He surprised Meghan with a necklace that he designed,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “And a framed photograph of the two of them, which he took himself.” Sometimes it’s the little things!

While this wasn’t the big bash that Meghan was probably hoping for, it certainly makes up for things. There’s nothing that can replace the feeling of seeing friends and family in person, however. Last month, the Duchess was entertaining the idea of a small get-together with those close to her in Los Angeles, where everyone would get “tested,” wear masks, and social distance throughout the gathering. At the time, a source close to Meghan told Daily Mail that safety was her main priority. “Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key,” a source told the outlet. “She said she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible.”

It looks like Meghan decided not to take any risks this year. Hopefully, she will make up for it with a “big, glamorous birthday party with all her friends for her 40th next year,” as a source told Us.