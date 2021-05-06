Harry & Meghan Went the ‘Extra Mile’ on Archie’s Birthday Gifts—Here’s What They Got Him

Baby Archie isn’t a baby anymore! The tiny tot is officially 2, and in honor of his special day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got Archie birthday gifts that went the “extra mile” this year.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, celebrated Archie’s second birthday at home in California, just like they did for his first birthday in 2020. But this time around, his parents really went all out, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. “While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday,” the insider explained. “They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts—including outdoor toys—and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!”

Us Weekly reports that Archie’s parents really wanted to make his day “special,” especially because it’s his last celebration before becoming a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in February 2021 that they are expecting their second child, a girl, set to arrive this summer. As they await baby No. 2, Meghan and Harry also decided to honor Archie’s birthday by giving back to a good cause.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the couple said of their son, who they welcomed on May 6, 2019, nearly one year after their wedding in London. “We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.” The couple shared their statement to their charity website Archewell, which was named after their son.

Their message continued, “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact.” Soon after the message was shared online, Meghan and Harry updated their website with a never-before-seen photo of Archie playing with a bunch of balloons.

“They want Archie to grow up understanding the importance of giving back,” Us Weekly’s source adds. “Harry and Meghan feel so blessed to have such an articulate and caring child. Archie is learning to count already and keeps saying, ‘Two!’” Happy Birthday, Archie!