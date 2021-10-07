Here’s Prince Harry’s Secret to Getting Baby Lilibet to Sleep—He Has the ‘Magic Touch’

While it’s only been four months since she was born, Prince Harry and Lilibet‘s relationship is already a very special one.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their baby girl in June 2021. Harry, for his part, has settled on an adorable nighttime routine with Lilibet ever since she was born: “Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 7. “He has a real magic touch.” The source went on to reveal that “every day just gets happier” for Meghan and Harry, who also share a 2-year-old son, Archie. “There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, 2021. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said at the time of Lilibet’s birth. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

The couple revealed at the time that Lilibet is named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (whose childhood nickname was “Lilibet”), and his late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” their statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also released a private statement thanking fans for their well-wishes following the birth of their daughter. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” they said. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

