Harry & Meghan May Be Banned From King Charles’ Coronation For Their ‘Attack’ on Camilla—Where They Stand

After postponing his book, many Royal fans are asking: Is Prince Harry attending King Charles’ coronation?

Prince Harry’s new book might be a dealbreaker in whether or not he and his wife Meghan Markle are invited to the new monarch’s coronation. According to multiple sources who told Page Six, the book will be released in fall 2022, and details of the book are very hot. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider added, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.

Pulitzer prize winner J.R. Moehringer will be helping Harry with the memoir. In a statement when he broke the news of the Prince writing the book, Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Is Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Invited to King Charles’ Coronation?

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation? It’s up in the air. According to royal sources to The Daily Beast, if Prince Harry slams the Queen Consort Camilla in his book, he would ultimately be uninvited from the coronation.

A friend of Camilla told the Daily Beast that King Charles would choose Camilla over everything that Harry says about his stepmother. “Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” the friend said. “He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that. It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote a book “Camilla” about how the public, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry mistreated Camilla. “I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” the biographer said. “One was ‘The Crown,’ which I felt had been really cruel to her, and the other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too.”

Another Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, told the Daily Beast that Charles is looking forward to his son and daughter-in-law being at the coronation but there might be some restrictions due to the feud between Harry and Camilla. “There is no doubt that Charles would like Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation,” Nicholl said. “And to be fair to Charles, he has been magnanimous in terms of extending, very publicly, olive branches to the Sussexes,” she noted. “Not only in his televised accession address but also putting them front and center at the funeral events.” She continued“But he does expect respect in return, and a problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution,” continued Nicholl. “He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.”

In his first speech as King, Charles addressed the changes in titles for his family. He first addressed his wife Camilla as “Queen Consort.” Then he proceeded to talk about his son, William’s, new title. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” Charles continued. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.” Tywysog Cymru means Prince of Wales in Welsh.

Charles then acknowledged Harry and his wife, Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” Unlike his brother, Harry and Meghan will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they have no official obligations to the monarchy. However, their children Archie and Lilibet have the automatic right to the HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles as Prince and Princess respectively after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.