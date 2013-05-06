Prince Harry Is Coming To America: Inside His Upcoming Trip

Get excited royal stalkers—Prince Harry is landing in the US this week. The Prince lands on Thursday, starting his trip with visiting Washington, DC, then heading to Colorado for the 2013 Warrior Games.

Then its off to New Jersey where he will tour Hurricane Sandy effected areas alongside Governor Chris Christie. The Governor said on his radio show, alluding to Prince Harry’s last trip to the US, which capped off with a scandalous strip pool game in a Las Vegas hotel room: “I’m going to be spending the entire day with Prince Harry. And so believe me: Nobody’s going to get naked if I’m spending the entire day with him, OK? I think I can assure the people of New Jersey that. Much to their relief.”

Then the Prince will head to New York City where he will host an event on May 14 alongside Prime Minister David Cameron celebrating UK-US business relationships. Then its off to Greenwich, Connecticut, where he will play polo at the Sentebale Polo Cup on May 15 at the Greenwich Polo Club. He will captain the Land Rover team, and famous polo player Nacho Figueras will captain the opposing St. Regis team.

While it seems very civilized before the fact, we can’t wait to see what trouble, if any, Britain’s most eligible bachelor gets into while stateside.