Prince Harry Is ‘Back in Touch’ With William & Kate After Their Megxit Feud 

Is the Fab Four back together? Prince Harry is “in touch” with William and Kate Middleton after the Meghan Markle exit feud that rocked the royal family. Royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 12, that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have been communicating and are “back in touch” after Harry and Meghan’s drama with the British royal family following their move to Canada in January.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Nicholl said. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Nothing like quarantine to bring you back together with your family. Along with peace between Prince Charles’ sons, Nichols also reported that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge seem to be friendly too. “I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past,” Nicholl said. “The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.”

According to Nicholl, the royal family chatted with Meghan and Harry via Zoom for Archie’s first birthday in May. She reported that Harry and Meghan “feel a great sense of freedom and they’re really enjoying their new lives and [doing] things a bit more on their terms.”

Seems like Megxit has been good everyone. Glad to see the royals have found the light at the end of the tunnel.