Prince Harry’s Friends Are Still Shading Meghan Markle & It’s So Awkward

The constant onslaught of shady claims that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is being treated unfairly or held at a distance by various groups of people is so tiring that I just want to bury my head in the sand. Take, for instance, the latest news that apparently Prince Harry’s friends hate Meghan Markle because of who she is as a person. Literally, what the heck? After a year of being married to Harry, doing incredible philanthropic work, maintaining a busy schedule and also giving birth to the next great member of the royal family, you mean to tell me Harry’s inner circle are still turning their noses up at her?

As part of the recently aired CBS documentary Meghan and Harry Plus One, biographer Angela Levin sat down with CBS’ Gayle King to discuss the royal couple and their lives today, which includes parenting little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. During Levin’s conversation with King, she revealed that Harry’s inner circles apparently don’t like Meghan all that much and allegedly still feel threatened by her strong opinions on a variety of issues.

In Levin’s words: “I think she’s not popular in a lot of circles often because they adore Harry and they seem to think that she’s running the show.”

I need a nap.

But no, as tiring as all of this news about the crap Meghan has to deal with is tiring, we have to talk about it. Meghan doesn’t need to weather scandal after feud after scandal; she deserves better. If that means calling out nonsense and shooting down the Negative Nancys and Debbie Downers who want to slowly chip away at Meghan, who is simply out here trying to do her best, then that’s what we should do.

What does this inner circle mean by “running the show,” exactly? Because as far as I can tell, Meghan has been mostly playing by the royal rules. Yes, she and Harry have decided to break some traditions, once going so far as to try and establish independence from the rest of the royal family. But it’s hardly worth arguing that Meghan is somehow orchestrating things when she appears to have always been on the same page as Harry.

Meghan has already had to deal with so much hatred from the outside, especially from her toxic family. She shouldn’t have to deal with toxicity on the inside, too.

Originally posted on SheKnows.