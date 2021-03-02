Prince Harry Is ‘Being Advised to Fly Home’ to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hospitalized Prince Philip

Palace insiders have advised Prince Harry to fly home for Prince Philip amid his hospitalization, The Royal Observer reports. According to a source who spoke to the site, royals are so concerned with the Duke of Edinburgh’s health that Harry has been urged to return to the U.K. to say “goodbye” to his grandfather.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, “is being advised to fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather,” the source told The Royal Observer. “Who knows if he will listen.” The insider went on to note that palace insiders are making arrangements for a potential funeral, which would turn out to be a “massive state function.”

“There are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan [Markle] and Harry,” the source added, before explaining that palace officials are still considering “where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who could boo them.”

Prince Philip, 99, was first hospitalized on February 16 after reporting that he felt “unwell.” After spending weeks at King Edward VII’s hospital in London as a “precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday, March 1, that the duke was moved to a specialist hospital for further treatment and observation.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the palace said in a statement on March 1.

While Queen Elizabeth’s husband “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment,” the palace noted at the time that he is still “expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Prince Philip’s health scare comes amid another impending concern for the royal family. On February 15, CBS announced Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, 39, are joining Oprah Winfrey for a “tell-all” interview. The 90-minute interview is set to air via CBS in the United States on March 7, and will reportedly cover topics ranging from the couple’s royal exit to Meghan’s pregnancy (the Duchess is currently expecting her second child with Harry).

Royal experts have since urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cancel the interview, or postpone it at the very least. Royal author Penny Junor claims that airing the interview while Prince Philip remains hospitalized may reflect poorly on the Sussexes. “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time,” Junor told The Daily Beast in a report published on Tuesday, March 2. “They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 on CBS.

