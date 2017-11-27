StyleCaster
Prince Harry Is Officially Engaged to Meghan Markle

Christina Marfice
by
Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-engaged
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve been cautiously optimistic that this news was true, but now, we can safely say that it is: Prince Harry is confirmed to be engaged to Meghan Markle. Finally! The news was confirmed on Monday morning local time by Clarence House, who released an official statement about the royal engagement and when the couple will be married.

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the Twitter announcement read.

The statement also confirmed that Harry and Markle will live in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds during their engagement.

E! News featured the reported reactions of both Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Markle’s parents to this exciting news. For their part, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly stated that they’re “very excited for Harry and Meghan,” going on to say that “[i]t has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”Markle’s parents issued a statement through Kensington Palace, remarking: “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”And of course, the queen did not stay silent about this incredibly happy news. In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip “are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

UM, SAME. Let the next royal wedding countdown begin! We can’t wait to see what Markle will wear for all the royal engagement events to come…

