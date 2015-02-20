Is Prince Harry Dating Emma Watson? New Report Points to Yes

Prince Harry and Emma Watson are officially dating, according to a new report by Australian tabloid, Woman’s Day—and here’s one rumor we certainly hope is true.

According to the tabloid, the pair have been on a few “secret dates,” and Harry was reportedly quick to pursue Watson after she split from her boyfriend at the end of 2014, calling mutual friends to hook him up. Then the new-age Prince shot Watson a casual email (!) saying he’d “like to get to know her” and invited her out—cause he’s cool like that. A group of 12 apparently accompanied the pair on the “date”—to ease any awkwardness, we assume—and the couple instantly hit it off. (Because of course! Please let this be true.)

“Harry didn’t want her to feel like she was put on the spot,” one insider explained to Woman’s Day. “A party also shows he’s fun and not stuffy.”

“He’s smitten – and it’s more than Emma’s looks.”

After dating a string of party girls (Cressida Bonas, we still love you), we can’t help but think Harry would be lucky to score with a woman who emanates talent and style like Watson. Frankly, it’s tough to imagine a more perfect match between red carpet royalty and real-life royalty—so here’s hoping it’s not only imagination.