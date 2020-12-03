A Kid Mistook Prince Harry For an Employee as He Was Christmas Tree Shopping With Meghan Markle

‘Tis the season for…mix-ups? While Prince Harry was Christmas Tree shopping with Meghan Markle on Wednesday, December 2, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly mistaken for a tree salesman, according to an actual employee from the unnamed tree barn.

PEOPLE confirmed that Prince Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan, 39, were out Christmas tree shopping for their new home in Montecito, California. For the most part, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s outing went according to plan, with the outlet reporting that their visit was “low-key.” The royal couple was able to shop without drawing too much attention, which is exactly the kind of privacy they hoped for after they announced their plan to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020. Given what happened to Harry at the tree barn, we’d say they’ve finally gotten their wish.

According to a store employee, a little boy ran up to the Duke of Sussex thinking he was a store employee. “Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree,” said staff member James (@imaJaaaaaames) on Twitter. “We had our lot empty when they got there—their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is.” How sweet!

Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan have a little boy of their own at home: their 19-month-old son, Archie. The couple reportedly plans to spend their Christmas with Archie at home in the U.S., marking the second year in a row that Meghan and Harry break royal tradition for the holidays. In 2019, they spent the festive season in Vancouver Island in Canada away from the rest of the royal family in the U.K. Typically, Queen Elizabeth II invites everyone over to Sandringham Estate, and on Christmas Day, the family joins together for a royal procession to the Queen’s local church.

Given the holiday social distancing guidelines in the United Kingdom, however, even the Queen herself will be celebrating Christmas differently this year. The longstanding Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church has been officially canceled, and instead of heading up to Sandringham Estate, Her Majesty will remain at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip.