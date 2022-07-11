Harry Is Planning to Tell ‘Juicy’ Stories in His New Memoir—Here’s Why the Royals Should Be ‘Nervous’

A new perspective. Prince Harry’s new book will share all the deets about his royal and post-royal life. Page Six revealed that the memoir includes new and unshared stories from the Duke of Sussex himself.

According to multiple sources who told Page Six, the book will be released in fall 2022, and details of the book are very hot. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider added, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.

Pulitzer prize winner J.R. Moehringer will be helping Harry with the memoir. In a statement when he broke the news of the Prince writing the book, Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle settled well after they left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, CA. However, they briefly came back for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were barred from the traditional Trooping of Colour on June 2, 2022, because they’re no longer senior royals. Instead, the duo appeared at the National Thanksgiving Service on June 3, 2022, and were booed as they were leaving the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. During the Service ceremony, Harry reportedly did not make eye contact with his brother Prince William amid their brotherly drama. Harry and Meghan left the U.K. on June 5, 2022, right before the Platinum Jubilee concert.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.