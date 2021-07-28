Prince Harry Just Responded to Rumors He’s Releasing Another Tell-All After the Queen Dies

The truth comes out. Prince Harry responded to rumors he’s releasing another book after the Queen’s death. The Duke of Sussex confirmed in July that he’s publishing a tell-all with Penguin Random House in late 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He continued, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

However, the Daily Mail reported on Monday, July 26, that the upcoming memoir isn’t the only book that Harry plans to release. The newspaper claims that Harry signed a four-book deal for a starting price of $25 million and a possible final figure of $35 to $40 million. The Daily Mail reported that the first book, which Harry already announced, will be published in June 2022 around the time of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The newspaper claimed that the second book, another memoir, will be held until after the Queen, 95, dies. The third book will be a wellness guide written by Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The subject and author of the fourth book is still be to determined.

“The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing one ‘when his granny dies.’ Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be,” a source told The Daily Mail. “But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry’s suggestion that the second book won’t be published until the Queen is no longer here.”

After the Daily Mail’s report, Harry responded to the rumors in a statement to Us Weekly. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that Harry had signed a four-book deal, but called the Daily Mail’s claim that his second book will be released “only after the Queen has died” inaccurate. The representative also denied that any of Harry’s book plans and releases are related to the Queen’s health or death.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry had two publishers fly from London to Montecito, California—where he lives with Meghan and their kids, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 1 month—for an auction for the book deal. Other publishers took part via video call. “He conducted negotiations – he had a very ‘take it or leave it’ attitude,” the source said. “Those involved were actually very shocked by his approach, which was to look at them coldly and state his demands – $25million. In Britain, publishing is still a rather ‘gentlemanly’ industry. It’s high stakes, but is still conducted in very genteel terms.”

According to the publisher’s description of Harry’s book, the memoir is “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” him. The description continues, “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

A source told Us Weekly in July that the royals, especially William and Prince Charles, are “shaken” by news of Harry’s upcoming memoir. “The royal family is shaken up about the book,” the insider said. The source added that William and Charles are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal” after Harry’s recent interviews about the royals, which were “bad enough.”

A source told Page Six at the time that Charles was “surprised” when Harry announced his new book. “No one knew,” the insider said. “There was chaos when the Page Six story came out.” However, Harry denies that he didn’t tell his family about the tell-all. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told People in a statement in July that he informed the royals about the book “very recently” but didn’t think he’d need “permission” from Buckingham Palace to publish the memoir.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Harry’s memoir, telling People in a statement, “Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William's feud, check out historian Robert Lacey's 2020 book, Battle of Brothers.

