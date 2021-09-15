Meghan & Archie Are Planning a Special Surprise For Harry’s 37th Birthday—Here’s Who’s Invited

In case you’re wondering how Prince Harry’s birthday with Meghan Markle is going, just know that the Duke of Sussex is in for a sweet time! In honor of his latest trip around the sun, Harry is celebrating at home with an intimate dinner alongside his family and closest friends.

Prince Harry, who turned 37 on Wednesday, September 15, opted for a “low-key” celebration at home in Montecito, California this year. According to an insider who spoke to The Daily Mail on Wednesday, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 39, preferred to keep things relaxed and laidback in light of recent world events. “Meghan is planning a low-key birthday dinner for Harry,” the source told the site. “In light of what’s happening in the world—from Afghanistan to COVID—they both decided to keep it simple.”

As for what this entails, Meghan is enlisting the help of her 2-year-old son Archie to prepare a special surprise for his dad: “Meghan said that she’s making a carrot cake with the help of Archie,” the insider revealed to the publication. Meghan and Harry are also keeping their invite list intimate, as “guests will include Doria and a few close friends,” the source added, referring to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives less than two hours away from the Sussexes in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

On his birthday, Prince Harry is shifting his focus to “being of service” alongside his wife, according to the Mail’s report. “Meghan said their focus right now is being of service, and that attending glitzy events like the MET Gala is wasted time and energy that could be put to good use towards those suffering and in need,” the insider added. From the sound of it, this charitable theme coincides nicely with one of Prince Harry’s birthday presents this year: a feature on the cover of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Harry appeared on the cover of the annual issue alongside his wife, Meghan. Their cover, which was released online before the annual issue hit newsstands on Friday, September 17, marks the first time Meghan and Harry have ever posed together for a national magazine’s cover story. Their profile was written by José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, an organization partnered with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation. In his feature of the Sussexes, Andrés praises the couple for their “compassion” towards others.

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame,” Andrés writes. “It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent,” he adds. “That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.”

The renowned chef adds, “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.