Prince Harry’s Aunt Sophie Says She ‘Helped’ Meghan Markle Adjust to Royal Life

Family bond. Prince Harry’s aunt Sophie said she “helped” Meghan Markle adjust to royal life, along with the rest fo the British royal family. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Countess of Wessex—who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s son and Harry’s uncle Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex—opened up about the royal family’s bond with Meghan and her own experience with becoming a royal after she marred got engaged to Edward in 1999.

“It took me a while to find my feet,” Sophie said before comparing her courtship with Edward to Meghan and Harry’s short relationship. (The two married after a year and a half of dating.)

“Remember I’d had five years to adjust. And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out,” Sophie said.

Sophie went on to open up about what the royal family is like when a new member is introduced. The Times also reported that the Countess of Sussex was a “confidante” to Meghan when she and Harry lived at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage, which is only 10 miles away from Sophie and Edward’s home in Bagshot Park.

“We all try to help any new member of the family,” she said.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada to raise their son Archie but have since relocated to Los Angeles for their careers. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their final day as senior royals on April 1. “I just hope they will be happy,” Sophie said of Meghan and Harry’s move to the United States.

Sophie also responded to claims that the other members of the British royal family have had to do more work since Meghan and Harry left. (The claims were first reported by Tatler magazine, which alleged that Kate Middleton was bothered by Meghan and Harry’s leftover workload. The Duchess of Cambridge has since denied the report.)

“We’ve all got our own little portfolios,” Sophie said. “I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more…I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened.”