Prince George Is ‘Very Protective’ of Siblings Charlotte & Louis—Here’s How He’s Like His Dad

Leader of the family. Prince George loves to bond with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton takes care of his own Royal family of Cambridge.

A royal insider told UsWeekly on July 15, 2022, that George, 9, leads his family in everything and is especially close to Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4. “George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class,” the source said. “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!” The source also noted that George is a “well-grounded down-to-earth little boy.“ The little monarch is also very much like his father in his interests. “He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really. He’s definitely a daddy’s boy. It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

Prince George is also looking forward to his future responsibilities of being King, according to the source. “He’s well aware that one day he’ll be King and what that entails because William and the other senior royals including his grandpa [Prince] Charles and great grandmother the Queen have told him from an early age about his destiny,” the insider reveals. “He sees it as a huge honor and frequently asks his dad to loan him books about history, he loves listening to stories about his ancestors and the history of the Commonwealth, not just England. It’s very clear he takes it all very seriously and is dedicated to serving the Crown when his time eventually comes.”

In an episode of that Peter Crouch Podcast in July 2020, Prince William talked about how he’s letting George pursue his own interests “I’m letting [George] choose his [favorite team in his] own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William said. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa soccer] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

An etiquette expert also recently opened up about how George’s mom Kate Middleton is taking after his grandmother, Princess Diana, in how to raise her kids. Myka Meier expanded to People on how Kate is also brushing up on her own skills to raise her kids. “It’s actually been said and known that the children are not undergoing actual etiquette training. The Duchess of Cambridge is actually teaching them herself,” Meier said. “So kind of how it works internally is as they’re preparing to go meet somebody or get off an airplane, then really the Duchess has been doing a wonderful job of teaching the children.”

