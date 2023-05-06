Coronation Kids: The Cutest Photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

It was coronation day in London on Saturday, May 6. While King Charles III was the man of the hour as he ascended to the throne, it was hard not to notice the youngest generation in attendance. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were in attendance with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and they were responsible for some of the coronation’s cutest moments.

King Charles’ eldest grandson, 9-year-old Prince George, had a big role to play. He acted as a Page of Honour, which came with the duty of carrying his grandpa’s train as he entered Westminster Abbey.

Prince George looked the royal part with his long scarlet waistcoat with gold trimmings and white gloves. Keeping with tradition, the young prince, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, also wielded a ceremonial sword, which is meant to protect the king, according to Page Six.

George’s sister, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, stayed with her parents for the entirety of the coronation, and she even twinned with Princess Kate as she wore a Jason Collet x Alexander McQueen silver and crystal headpiece and a white Alexander McQueen gown.

She took her older sister role seriously as she held 5-year-old Prince Louis’ hand during the ceremony.

The brother-sister duo also sat next to each other during the coronation, and they looked (mostly) very interested in the pomp and circumstance surrounding their grandpa. Cue Louis’ adorable yawn.

The siblings were all reunited in a carriage at the close of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and it looked like they were ready to get on with the day, though Prince Louis did manage to show off a delighted grin. You might recall Louis stole the show at the Queen’s Jubilee celebration in July 2022 with a bit of a 4-year-old tantrum, but he kept it all smiles on coronation day.

The Princes and Princess of Wales were the stars of the show, but their cousins Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex were not in attendance. Even though the coronation fell on Prince Archie’s birthday, his father, Prince Harry, was in attendance at King Charles’ coronation on May 6 while Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the kids stayed home in California.

The coronation events are set to continue throughout the weekend, with a concert taking place on Sunday, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for more kiddo coronation moments.

With exclusive interviews and extensive research, King Charles delivers definitive insight into the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness, former Prince of Wales, as he takes the throne, a watershed moment in modern history and in the British monarchy. New York Times bestselling author Robert Jobson debunks the myths about the man who became king, going beyond banal, bogus media caricatures of Charles to tell his true story. Jobson—who has spent nearly thirty years chronicling the House of Windsor, and has met Charles on countless occasions—received unprecedented cooperation from Clarence House, what was the Prince’s office, in writing this illuminating biography.