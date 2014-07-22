Forget the Kate Middleton Effect: Prince George Has More Selling Power

A mere 48 hours after Prince George was born he began to demonstrate his selling power—the blanket he was wrapped in to leave the hospital sold out almost instantly. Made by Aden + Anais, within nine-days of George’s life more that 7,000 of the blankets had been sold and traffic to the brand’s website shot up by 1,960 percent.

Granted, his mother Kate Middleton also moves units when she wears items (everything from loom bracelets to Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses), but George has selling power that outstrips even his mother’s. No wonder Forbes has dubbed George the “world’s most influential toddler,” and there’s even a blog dedicated to his style, What Prince George Wore.

In celebration of Prince George’s first birthday, we’ve taken a look back at the “Prince George Effect” in action, from the Petit Bateau overalls that sold out almost instantly, to his christening gown, that sparked a wave of imitations.