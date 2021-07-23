Will & Kate Gave George These ‘Lovely Presents’ For His 8th Birthday—Plus, a ‘Surprise Gift’ From the Queen

Only the best for a future king! Prince George’s birthday presents from Prince William and Kate Middleton were “lovely,” according to a new report. But his parents weren’t the only ones to celebrate his birthday in a big way this year—even his great-grandmother, the Queen, sent him a “surprise” gift.

The young royal, whose 8th birthday was on Thursday, July 22, had a “wonderful” time celebrating with his family, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on Friday. “It’s really nice for him because there’s no school at the moment. He’s on holiday,” the insider told the outlet. The source also noted that his parents, Prince William, 39, and Duchess Kate, 39, had “lots” of gifts for their eldest son: “Kate and William surprised George with a football cake. He received lots of lovely presents—a nature explorer set and a cool watch!”

Prince George also received a call from his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch, 95, surprised him over Zoom. “The queen Zoomed Prince George to wish him a happy birthday. She sent him a lovely gift as a surprise,” the insider told Us, adding that the eldest Cambridge kid “loves his great grandmother so much.” As for Prince George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, the source revealed that they also celebrated their big brother’s birthday in a special way. The little ones “made their own adorable birthday cards for their brother,” according to the insider.

The rest of the royal family took to social media to ring in George’s 8th birthday on Thursday, with the Queen sharing a sweet portrait of the future king of England to the royal family’s official Instagram account. “Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today,” she captioned the portrait, which was captured by none other than Duchess Kate and shared a day earlier on her and Prince William’s Kensington Royal account.

The portrait, which you can see for yourself here, was taken at their family home in Norfolk, England, according to the original caption. It even features a sweet tribute to Prince George’s late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021. In the flick, George can be seen sitting on top of a Land Rover—a car that was a favorite of the late Duke of Edinburgh.