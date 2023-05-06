Prince Edward’s Net Worth Includes Small Earnings From Failed Production Company

As one of the members of the Royal family, Prince Edward’s net worth is one of a royal feat. He’s the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and the youngest sibling of King Charles. He was later marked Duke of Edinburgh after his father, Prince Phillip’s death.
After graduating college, Edward joined the Royal Marines and had a stint running a production company called Ardent Productions. He mainly focuses his time going around the UK in support of the Royal Family and was also appointed president of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
So what is Prince Edward’s net worth? Read more below to find out.
What is Prince Edward’s net worth?
What is Prince Edward’s net worth? Prince Edward’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 1999, he married Sophie Rhys Jones with who she has two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
His eldest brother King Charles’ net worth is, in comparison, $600 million. According to Forbes, Charles inherited the Queen’s $500 million in personal assets after her death. Those assets include her personal investments, art collection, jewelry, rare stamps and real estate holdings, which include Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, and the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where the Queen died. Charles also inherited the Queen’s $70 million in assets from the Queen Mother, which included a stamp collection, fine china, jewels, horses, and even a valuable Faberge egg collection and paintings from artists like Monet, Nash and Carl Fabergé. Charles also didn’t have to pay an inheritance tax on his inheritance from the Queen due to an a 1993 agreement between the British royal family and former Prime Minister John Major. Under the agreement, inheritances from sovereign to sovereign is exempt from the United Kingdom’s 40-percent inheritance tax. The agreement was created to avoid the erosion of the British royal family’s wealth.
According to i24 News, Prince Edward, as well as his siblings Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, will inherit a share of the Sovereign Grant, which is now owned by their oldest brother, King Charles III, though the exact amount of his share isn’t known.
In a post on the British royal family’s Instagram account in September 2022, Prince Edward revealed what he learned from Queen Elizabeth after her death. “As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth,” he wrote. “While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell. We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.”
He continued, “The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much. Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us. May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King.”
