Prince Charles Just Laughed at Someone Who Asked About Harry & Meghan’s Oprah Interview

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all, royal followers have been waiting for Prince Charles’ response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. Now, we finally know how he feels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday, March 7. In the special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their experience with the British royal family and why they decided to move from Kensington Palace to North America in January 2020.

In the interview, Harry revealed that Charles “stopped taking [his] calls” after he and Meghan announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family. Harry also denied that he “blindsided” his father or his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his and Meghan’s announcement. In the special, he explained that he outlined his concerns and plans for his father in writing before he took matters into his own hands.

“There’s a lot to work through,” Harry said before referencing his mother, Princess Diana’s death. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like…Archie is his grandson. I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

So what is Charles’ response? Well, at a royal engagement at London’s Jesus House church on Tuesday, March 9, the Prince of Wales was asked about Meghan and Harry’s interview for the first time public. “Sir, can I ask what did you think of the interview?” a Sky News reporter asked Charles as he exited the church.

Charles was then seen looking at the reporter before laughing. “He chuckled and carried on walking,” tweeted Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, who also attended the event.

Royal author Sarah Griswood also told Vanity Fair on Monday, March 8, that Charles is in a “state of despair” over Harry’s comments about him in his interview with Oprah. “For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear,” she told Vanity Fair. “Now, just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look like a more popular King than one would have guessed, here’s a major blow to his reputation. That his son felt let down by him.”

She continued, “It’s hard to know if Harry is aware of the damage this has done. Did he actually intend to cast this damaging light on his father and his family? We don’t know.”