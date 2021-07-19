Here’s How Charles Reacted to Harry’s Memoir Announcement After He Blamed Him for ‘Pain’ & ‘Suffering’

It’s safe to say that Prince Charles’ response to Prince Harry‘s book was one of “surprise,” because, according to The New York Post’s Page Six, the Duke of Sussex didn’t tell his father about his plans to release a memoir before it was announced.

Prince Harry, 36, announced his forthcoming memoir on Monday, July 19, in a statement via PEOPLE. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” his statement read.

In his announcement, Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” The memoir, which is scheduled to be released in late 2022, will be published by Penguin Random House.

While the Duke of Sussex is “excited” about his forthcoming book, it doesn’t seem like the same can be said of palace officials back in the U.K. According to Page Six—the publication that broke the story of Harry’s memoir first—Prince Charles, 72, was “surprised” by his son’s announcement. “No one knew,” a royal insider told the site. “There was chaos when the Page Six story came out.”

Prince Charles’ reaction to Harry’s book comes just two months after the Duke of Sussex described his father as having passed down a “cycle” of “pain and suffering” during his childhood. Harry made the claim during the Thursday, May 13 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” he told host Dax.

Harry continued, “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'” When asked about his son’s claims, the Prince of Wales reportedly ignored the reporter’s questions altogether.

