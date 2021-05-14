Here’s How Prince Charles Reacted to Prince Harry Saying He Caused Him ‘Pain & Suffering’

During a recent podcast episode, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he wants to break the cycle of “pain and suffering” that was “passed down” by his father. But how did Prince Charles react to Prince Harry’s podcast comments? When asked about his son’s statements, the Duke of Cornwall had a subtle response.

On Friday, May 14, a BBC reporter stopped to question Prince Charles, 72, about his son’s claims. The Prince of Wales was in Cardiff for his first engagement since his father Prince Philip’s death, where he visited a family-run PPE survival and defense gear business by the name of BCB International. According to HELLO!, the reporter asked, “Sir, do you agree with Prince Harry about the suffering and pain in the family? Have you read his comments?” Charles simply ignored the question altogether.

As for his son’s comments, the Duke of Sussex, 36, opened up about his family trauma during an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday, May 13. “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” he told host Dax.

Harry went on to reveal the kind of father he wants to be. “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” he explained. “So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'” Harry is set to welcome his second child with his wife, Meghan Markle, 39, in the summer of 2021. The pair—who are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Archie—revealed in March 2021 during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a baby girl.

“To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing,” Harry told Oprah at the time. “But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”