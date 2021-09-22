Here’s the Truth About Resurfaced Rumors Charles Cheated on Diana With Harry’s Nanny & Got Her Pregnant

An insidious rumor about Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s nanny is finally being put to rest. The rumor dates back to 1995, when royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke was accused of having an affair with the Prince of Wales and having an abortion after allegedly getting pregnant with his child. Now, an investigation by the BBC has proved these rumors to be completely false—and the nanny will receive “significant” monetary compensation for the damages these allegations have caused her.

The BBC’s investigation reveals that these rumors began as part of a ploy by British journalist Martin Bashir to coerce Princess Diana into her bombshell 1995 interview for the network’s Panorama series. In the interview, Diana infamously alluded to Prince Charles’ affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles, telling Bashir, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

But it’s possible Diana was led to believe her estranged husband also cheated on her with Legge-Bourke, who worked at the time as a nanny to her children, Prince Harry and Prince William. According to the BBC’s investigation, Bashir provided Diana with manufactured proof of the affair—including false receipts for an abortion carried out by Legge-Bourke after allegedly getting pregnant with the Prince of Wales’ child.

Now that the journalist’s coercion has come to light through an investigation into the interview, Legge-Bourke’s name is finally being cleared. The BBC has also vowed that the former nanny will receive a payout “in excess of £100,000,” approximately $137,400, for her troubles, according to a report by The Telegraph via People. “Tiggy Legge-Bourke was right at the center of Bashir’s manipulation and it is right that the damage caused to her is recognized by the BBC,” an insider told the U.K. publication.

Despite the rumors that followed her, Prince Harry and William’s former nanny remains a good friend of the royal family. When she got married in 1999, both brothers were in attendance for her nuptials. Legge-Bourke also attended Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 and was named a godmother to their first child, son Archie.

Bashir, for his part, has since admitted in a statement following the BBC probe that forging false documents for the interview was a “stupid thing to do” and something he “deeply” regretted. Still, the journalist insisted “that the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.”