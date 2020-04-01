Prince Charles Might Pay for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Security Costs Himself

Remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they’d “personally” handle their own security costs following their royal exit? Well, it’s now possible that plan also includes Prince Charles paying for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s security in America. The Duke of Cornwall, 71, is reportedly expected to foot most of the bill as the couple settles down in Los Angeles, Calif. to raise their 10-month-old son, baby Archie.

Despite his recent health diagnosis, Prince Charles appears dedicated to supporting Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, financially. Soon after the royal couple came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump himself over concerns for who would pay for their security and protection in America, sources suggest the Duke of Cornwall “agreed to pay a private contribution” to Meghan and his youngest son.

On March 29, Trump urged the royal couple to pay for their own security expenses. “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” he tweeted.

At the time, Meghan and Harry assured their followers that they had no plans to rely on the U.S. government for protection. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” said the Duke and Duchess’ spokesperson. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Evidently, those private arrangements include assistance from father Charles. A source at the Daily Mail claims that the funds offered by the Prince are “believed” to cover about half of the costs for the couple’s security. That said, Meghan and Harry will have to do their best to make up the remaining funds, as Charles “does not have an infinite amount of money,” given that he reportedly offers “around” $26 million annually to his son, Harry, already.