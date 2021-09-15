Prince Charles Is ‘Incredibly Sad’ He Still Hasn’t Met Lilibet Amid His Tension With Harry & Meghan

The royal drama continues. Prince Charles hasn’t met Lilibet amid his feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 14, that the Prince of Wales is “incredibly sad” he still hasn’t met his new granddaughter almost five months after her birth. “I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter,” Bullen said. “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”

Though Charles and Lilibet haven’t met yet, Bullen thinks that Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 would be the “perfect opportunity” for Harry and his father to reconnect. “The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Megan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together,” he said. “And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is scheduled for June 22, 2022, and will honor the monarch’s 70 years in power. The event will also celebrate her upcoming 96th birthday and is set to be a four-day bank holiday. “All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year,” Bullen said. “They’re going to support her [and] the headlines shouldn’t be about them.”

Though it’s unclear when Charles will see Lilibet, Bullet noted that the Queen will “definitely meet” her new great-granddaughter sooner than later. “I think she really would want to. As the queen has always said, Harry and Meghan are much loved members of the family and I think the queen rises above all of this petty bickering,” he said. “This is her family. Of course she wants to be [with] them.”

Lilibet—who is Harry and Meghan’s second child after their 2-year-old son Archie—was born on June 4, 2021. In a statement at the time, the couple revealed that Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, is named after both the Queen’s childhood nickname and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement read. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. She is more than we could have ever imagined.”

As for Harry’s drama with his father, the Duke of Sussex revealed in a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that his relationship with his father deteriorated after he didn’t feel like Charles supported him, Meghan or Archie in their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family to move to North America. Harry, who noted at the time that he wasn’t in contact with his father, currently lives in Montecito, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California, with his two kids and Meghan.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like … Archie is his grandson,” Harry said, explaining how he and Meghan moved to escape from the British media’s treatment of them. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

