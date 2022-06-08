Charles Gave Lili the Same Birthday Gift He Got For Kate & William—Here’s the Present They Share

A piece of the family. Prince Charles’ birthday present for Lilibet was extra special. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Lilibet celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2022, with her close family sans Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, her grandfather still wanted to give her something to remind her of her Royal roots.

In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swingset. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave his elder son Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, a similar swing set that had their names engraved on the back in 2012. Princess Eugenie also had the same swingset that has her name engraved on it in her back garden.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle threw an intimate birthday party for their daughter’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage on June 4, 2022. Prince Charles was not in attendance at his granddaughter’s birthday. William and Kate skipped out on their niece’s birthday party because they had prior commitments in Wales as they met with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle.

The Platinum Jubilee also marked Lilibet’s first time in England, after her family moved to California permanently in 2020 and after her parents stepped down from their royal duties. Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021, met her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at a lunch on June 3, 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were barred from the traditional Trooping of Colour on June 2, 2022. Instead, the duo appeared at the National Thanksgiving Service on June 3, 2022, and were booed as they were leaving the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. During the Service ceremony, Harry reportedly did not make eye contact with his brother Prince William amid their brotherly drama. Harry and Meghan left the UK on June 5, 2022, right before the Platinum Jubilee concert.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.