Prince Charles Might Not Move Into Buckingham Palace After the Queen Steps Down—Here’s Why

Now that royal sources believe that the Queen is no longer living there, many are wondering if Prince Charles will move to Buckingham Palace next. After all, the Prince of Wales is next in line for the throne, so it would make sense if he lives at the palace once he’s king. But it’s possible that may not actually happen.

According to a report by HELLO! on Thursday, May 13, the Duke of Cornwall may choose to stay at his current home of Clarence House instead of moving to the 829,000 square-foot palace once he’s king. This speculation dates back to 2017, when sources claimed to The Sunday Times that Buckingham Palace would become the “monarchy HQ” upon Charles’ succession, leaving the Prince of Wales with the option to keep his permanent residence someplace else.

Apparently, the Duke of Cornwall isn’t too fond of Buckingham Palace anyway: “I know he is no fan of ‘the big house,’ as he calls the palace,” a source told the paper at the time. “He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.”

Meanwhile, his residence at Clarence House is well-loved by both him and his wife, Duchess Camilla. The property, which was once the home of the Queen and Prince Philip, is homier than other royal residences given its long history in the family. “He and Camilla are very happy at Clarence House and have made the private quarters a real home,” royal biographer Penny Juror said of the couple, who have lived there since 2003, as per HELLO!

Charles and Camilla aren’t the only ones with a preference for their family home. According to Juror, who is the author of The Firm: The Troubled Life of the House of Windsor, the Queen also would have preferred to stay at Clarence House with the Duke of Edinburgh instead of living at Buckingham Palace. “None of them wanted to go,” Juror wrote in The Firm. “They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it.” It was only upon the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April 2020 that sources believe the Queen made the decision not to live at Buckingham Palace full-time, instead choosing to reside at Windsor Castle.