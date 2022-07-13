This Top-Rated Cold Brew Maker is Just $12 For Prime Day & So Simple To Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as I love going to my local coffee shop to grab my cup of joe for the day, sometimes there’s nothing better for my wallet than to just stay at home and make my own. These iced oat lattes add up people! In addition to saving money, it’s also a great timesaver. So when I found this Primula coffee maker that makes rich and smooth cold brew coffee, I was immediately intrigued. And thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day, buying one of your own is just about the same price as two of your regular coffee orders at only $12.

Using a unique cold brew extraction, this maker produces flavorful, full-bodied cold brew coffee and tea. We love the duality! It will last you for years to come, and you’ll see a payoff in no time. Not to mention, making your own delicious brew is shockingly easy.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced… $12.11 Buy Now

All you need to do is add coffee grounds to the brew filter, pour cold water over the coffee, and let brew overnight or to desired strength. After, you can serve cold, over ice or hot and boom—you’re a certified barista.

The best-selling product has been raved by reviewers, with one writing: “This is one of the best purchases I’ve made. The pitcher is beautiful. I LOVE the colors. They’re vibrant and make me happy. The glass pitcher gets added protection from the teal wrap/handle. It’s been very easy to use and clean.”

Another shopper noted that it even rivals Starbucks. They said, “This has saved me so much money! I was an iced coffee junkie! Starbucks was my favorite up until I purchased this.”

So what are you waiting for, go grab your cold brew coffee make r before Prime Day ends later today.

