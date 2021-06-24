The Top 10 Prime Day Products STYLECASTER Readers Bought In Droves

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over (don’t worry though — there are still plenty of stellar deals to shop), and STYLECASTER readers didn’t miss the opportunity to save big this year. The annual two-day shopping event is filled to the brim with stellar scores up to 80 percent off retail prices across all merchandise categories, from streaming gadgets like the Fire TV Cube (spoiler alert: this guy was a top seller) to premium beauty devices like the NuFace and affordable summer dresses (nap dress dupes for the win!). As we recap our Amazon Prime Day wins and losses, we decided it’d be fun to share the Prime Day top product sold and what our readers actually bought.

As you all know, we work hard to keep you guys informed about sales — we’re always here to help you save your hard-earned coin! — and our team went hard on our Prime Day coverage to keep you guys in the know (we’re here to do the work for you, after all). From releasing the dates of the event earlier in the month, posting about early Prime Day deals, and of course rounding up all the best sale items to score, we were definitely on it. Scroll through below to check out the top ten products that our readers shopped for Prime Day — some of them are even still on sale (!!!).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fire TV Cube Streaming Device

This streaming device was a stellar deal this year, and we sold over 100 of them. Sadly, it’s now back at its full price, $119, but we still think it’s still a worthy investment.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Not only was this incredible drugstore mascara a top Prime Day seller, but it’s a top seller overall. It also happens to be my personal favorite mascara of all time (read my full review here!).

Seasum Butt-Lifting Leggings

These TikTok-viral leggings lift and sculpt the booty like a dream, and they’re actually still on sale for 25 percent off!

Artistic Weavers Odelia Rug

Our editor-in-chief’s roommate actually discovered this chic rug, which was a whopping $300 off (usually $400). Oh, and it’s still on sale for just $140 (63 percent off!).

Cupshe Gingham Print Two-Piece Bikini

Cupshe’s swimsuits were almost all at least 20 percent off, but our readers loved this adorable gingham print set the most. It’s not on sale anymore, but it’s still affordable.

JW Pei Gabi Handbag

It’s no surprise that our readers love this EmRata and Hailey Bieber-approved bag. We sold TONS of this (especially in lilac and yellow!).

Lemedy Padded Longline Sports Bra Tank Top

Another Internet-famous find, our readers love this ultra-flattering tank top. It’s not on sale anymore, but at just $21 a pop, we still think it’s a steal.

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

This affordable La Mer dupe is a best-seller every single year. It’s about $22 per jar, and while it’s not on discount right now, it’s definitely a budget-friendly alternative to its $200+ counterpart.

Nufiwi Y2K Print Knit Bodycon Dress

Our fashion editor is in love with this House of Sunny Hockney dress dupe, and it turns out, our readers are obsessed with it too.

Fire HD 8 Tablet 32 GB

Forget the iPad, apparently, Amazon’s Fire Tablet is where it’s at. We sold SO many of these this week, and while it’s not on discount at the moment, $89 is still a great deal.