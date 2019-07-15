Prime Day’s Home Deals Are Better Than Last Black Friday’s, So Cancel Your Plans

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon Prime Day (a.k.a. the hallmark “Christmas in July” sale event) is finally here, and there are plenty of solid deals to shop across virtually any merchandise category you can think of. This includes massive discounts on pricey investment pieces for your home and kitchen, as well as furniture and decor. There’s a lot of double-take-worthy scores to dig through this year, so we did the work for you to uncover some of the best Prime Day home sales for 2019. From home decor accents like bohemian planters, decorative pillows and luxe faux fur throws to investment-worthy furniture pieces like tufted sofas, dining room tables, and plenty of kitchen appliances that will surely elevate your meal prep game, now is the time to spend the money on your place — especially if you’re looking to dodge the dreaded woes of buyer’s remorse — and a barren bank account balance, at that.

There are also plenty of impressive markdowns on cleaning staples like smart robot vacuum cleaners (i.e. the iconic iRobot Roomba model) and Alexa-enabled devices like the Ring door bells that rarely go on sale. Whether you’ve waiting for the right time to replace your used-and-abused slow cooker or Instant Pot with an upgraded model that won’t break the bank, or are just in the mood to give your apartment a renter-approved mini-renovation for summer, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect excuse to invest in the splurge-worthy items on your list, thanks to Amazon’s huge assortment of wallet-friendly discounts and door busters.To check out all of our favorite deals (from skincare to fashion and everything else) to take advantage of, click here.

1. Instant Pot Duo 60 321 Electric Pressure Cooker, $99.95 $59

If you haven’t hopped on the Instant Pot wagon yet, now is the time to score this ingenious kitchen ally.

2. Rivet Avery Marble and Brass Floor Lamp, $150 $111.30

This golden-hued mid-century lamp gives any living room a touch of retro flavor without looking over-the-top.

3. Ring WiFi-Enabled Doorbell, $99.99 $69.99

Everyone is obsessed with the Ring right now, and now you can find out why for less than $70.

4. DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer, $69.99 $52.49

Is this not the cutest air fryer you’ve ever laid your eyes on? I know, right.

5. Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker, $30.99 $15.47

Yes, a slow cooker for literally $15 exists.

6. Rivets Mid Century Modern Ceramic Planter, $69.99 $48.99

It’s actually pretty incredible how transformative a cute planter can be for your space.

7. Dyson Pure Cool WiFi Enabled Air Purifier, $449 $329.99

Um, Dyson is expensive and very rarely gets discounted by this much.

8. Stone & Beam Chesterfield Tufted Sofa, $999.00 $494.39

It’s hard to believe that this gorgeous couch is actually under $500 right now. Run, don’t walk.

9. Le Creuset Signature Round Wide 3-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, $254.85 $126.82

That’s a big price cut.

10. Stone & Beam Medallion Decorative Throw Pillow, $39.99 $27.99

Because no space is complete without at least a few of decorative pillows.

11. OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker, $199 $139.87

This next-level coffee maker will definitely quell your frequent Starbucks trips. A sale that helps you keep saving.

12. Vitamix 5200 Professional Blender $449 $279.95

40% off the iconic Vitamix. Hop on it!

13. nuLoom Blythe Moroccan Area Rug, $367.95 $101

This is one of the best rugs on deals I’ve found in years.

14. KitchenAid Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer, $459.99 $239.99

Your kitchen definitely needs this charming mixer.

15. Hypnoser Weighted Blanket, $74.99 $46.99

Weighted “anxiety” blankets are actually amazing, but kind of expensive. This is a solid deal.

16. Nearly Natural Stalk Dracaena Artificial Silk Plant, $198.95 $67

I actually own this faux plant, and am happy to confirm that it does in fact look pretty real.

17. Shark Rocket DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 $128.99

A solid vacuum cleaner makes a huge difference in the quality of life — and this best-seller’s price has been seriously slashed.

