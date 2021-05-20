15 Fashion & Beauty Brands With Pride Collections That Give Back

Scroll To See More Images

Unlike last year, many of this year’s Pride celebrations will be held outdoors, which means it’s time to go all out and grab a new outfit to celebrate. Whether you just want a cute rainbow tee for your Pride party or you’re looking to spice up your summer wardrobe with a few new buys, be sure to spend your coin fashion and beauty brands with Pride initiatives that actually give back.

Tons of brands drop special collections with a percentage of proceeds donated to LGBTQ+ communities and organizations, while others drop similar ranges and donate a lump sum in advance instead. Either way, you’re better off supporting a brand that actually donates to the cause than ordering the first rainbow-striped tee you see on Amazon, am I right?

Whether you’re in the market for a new outfit, some makeup or skincare goodies, or a random assortment of candles, sandals, and whatever else tickles your fancy, you can find a Pride-supporting brand to shop below. Beauty brands like Ouai and Bath and Body Works have stepped up to the plate when it comes to rainbow packaging and major donations. Meanwhile, fashion and footwear brands from Vans to Banana Republic have dropped seriously cute collections too.

Below, shop 15 brands with incredible Pride initiatives you’d actually want to buy anyway, so you can stock up on some great stuff and feel good about your purchase in the process. Happy pride, y’all!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BEAUTY

BH Cosmetics

On June 1, BH Cosmetics is unveiling an exciting partnership with The Trevor Project. With this, the brand is launching a limited-edition Give Back 12 Color Shadow Palette with PRIDE-inspired hues. $10 from every purchase of the new shadow palette will be donated to The Trevor Project.

OGX

These adorable Pride-themed shampoos aren’t just a pretty face — they also serve as a reminder of OGX’s ongoing partnership with Johnson & Johnson’s CARE WITH PRIDE® initiative, which works together with a range of LGBTQIA+ non-profits including The Trevor Project and PFLAG.

Ouai

In honor of the St. Barts launch and Pride next month, OUAI will be donating $20k to the LA LGBT Center, which helps fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world. OUAI continues to support and celebrate all the LGBTQ+ members both in their community and around the world.

Bath & Body Works

Support and celebrate LGBTQ+ rights by shopping Bath & Body Works new Pride Collection. Bath & Body Works has donated a million dollars this year to the Human Rights Fund, which works to further LGBTQ+ equality.

Beekman 1802

In honor of Pride (June and beyond), gay-owned brand Beekman 1802 is celebrating with two limited-edition items; the Bloom with Pride Skincare Kit, with 100 percent of profits going to Ali Forney Center to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth, and a set of Rainbow Votive Candles.

FASHION

Levi’s

In honor of Pride month, Levi’s has launched their Pride 365 collection, which can be personalized to your liking. In support of the collection, Levi’s also makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, a non-profit that works to defend LGBTQIA+ rights.

Teva

Teva just unveiled their 2021 Pride Pack, a collection of all-gender sandals and accessories, and In honor of Pride Month, the brand is making a $35K donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to help support the LGBTQ+ community.

Vans recently launched their Pride 2021 collection and announced a donation of $200,000 to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ communities, including GLSEN and Where Love is Illegal.

JACQ

Gender-neutral label JACQ debuted their PRIDE tee collection, and 15 percent of net proceeds will be donated throughout June to GLAAD — a nonprofit organization that aims to advance equality within the LGBTQ+ community.

Modern Picnic

At the end of May, Modern Picnic will debut their chic Pride collection for 2021 n partnership with designer Zac Mathias. 20 percent of proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to helping and supporting LGBTQ young people under the age of 25.

Shop Disney

In honor of Pride month 2021 and the brand’s rainbow Pride drop, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds to organizations from around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities including Diversity Role Models and GLSEN.

To celebrate Pride month, TOMS recently dropped their Unity Collection 2021, featuring an assortment of rainbow-adorned footwear and accessories. In tandem with their recent announcement of giving ⅓ net profits to grassroots good the brand is committed to supporting programs created with and within the LGBTQ+ community all year long.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic’s gender-fluid Pride collection just dropped, featuring a variety of comfy sweatshirts, chic brooches, and rainbow t-shirts. You can feel good about supporting this collection — Banana Republic has donated $240,000 to help the LGBTQ+ community over the past four years.

Unique Vintage

Unique Vintage’s Pride Collection for 2021 is one of the cutest drops I’ve seen thus far. Plus, proceeds from sales of the collection will go to the LA LGBT Center and TransLifeline.

Haverhill

Haverhill’s Rainbow Pride collection features an area of dainty statement pieces and rainbow color accents. 10 percent of the proceeds from the collection will go to The Trevor Project.