Pride-Worthy Pieces You Can Actually Buy from Queer-Owned Businesses

Pride month is a time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ history and lift up the queer community. When these celebrations include festivals and parades, there’s always a desire to wear ensembles that display the cause and show your pride—while, of course, looking cute. Finding pride clothing for all the events in June isn’t difficult, but many larger brands have been known to exploit the LGBTQIA+ community by selling rainbow or pride-themed products without actually giving back to marginalized groups—or, worse, giving money to anti-LGBTQIA+ organizations. This pride month, it’s worth putting our money where it will actually support members of the queer community, and what better way to do that than by putting your dollars directly in the hands of LGBTQIA+-owned businesses?

While many brands do give back to queer organizations with profits of their sales, supporting LGBTQIA+ businesses outright is an incredible way to focus on lifting up the community. And, it doesn’t have to be difficult! There are so many amazing queer-owned businesses that sell clothing and accessories perfect for pride month. These products not only will allow you to give back to the LGBTQIA+ community, but they’re also cute as hell.

No matter your gender identity or sexual orientation, there are so many pride-worthy pieces to shop from queer-owned businesses. From tees you’ll want to wear year-round to pronoun pins and even underwear to show your pride, there’s a little something for everyone. This pride month, show your pride while also supporting your community. Where you put your money matters.

1. LGBTQIA Pyramid Tee, $34 at Revel & Riot

An all-encompassing tee that will remind you we’re all in this together.

2. Bi Bi Bi Pin, $10 at Autostraddle

For all the bi babes. No bi-erasure here!

3. Come as You Are Dad Hat, $34 at Wild Fang

You heard the hat. Come as you are.

4. Girls Just Wanna Tee, $25 at Autostraddle

I think Cindy Lauper would approve.

5. Rainbow Pride Keychain, $15 at Wild Fang

A little rainbow bling for your keys.

6. Come as You Are Tie-Dye Tee, $45 at Wild Fang

You are loved, wanted and worthy, my friends.

7. Gender Bender Symbol Tank Top, $22 on Etsy

FTM Detroit, the group that makes this tee, is a group made by and for transmasculine identified people in Detroit. How cool is that?!

8. They/Them Pronoun Pin, $10 at Autostraddle

It’s a great day to show your non-binary pride, baby.

9. Rainbow Tee, $38 at Otherwild

You can’t go wrong with classic rainbow tee.

10. Trans Pride Stripe Boxer Briefs, $31 at TomboyX

Even if no one sees your undies, you’ll know you’re showing your pride.

11. The “Butch Please” Cap, $30 from Thugz Maison

I love everything about this hat.

12. Queers for Fears T-Shirt, $34 at Revel & Riot

Because what is pride without a few puns?

13. YAY GAY! Glitter Tee, $30-$32 on Etsy

Truly a shirt that is brimming with pride.

14. Gold Pronoun Lapel Pin, $10 at Wild Fang

Please respect all pronouns, thanks!

15. GayGayGay Tee, $25 at Autostraddle

I love the vintage feel of this tee.

16. Lesbians are Coming Tee, $28 at Provoke Culture

Hell yeah they are.

17. Gender Is a Drag T-Shirt, $30 at Otherwild

Yes. Yes it is.

18. Racerback Soft Bra, $35 at TomboyX

The rainbow bra of your dreams.

19. None of Your Business T-Shirt, $40 at Wild Fang

My personal life is, uh, none of your business.

20. Queers Together T-Shirt, $38 at Otherwild

Let’s lift one another up.

21. Fuck Your Gender Binary Sweatshirt, $40 at Queer Supply

!!!!!!!!

22. GLG Gold Ring, $20 from Hayley Kiyoko

Anyone else love Hayley Kiyoko?!

23. Racerback Tank, $30 at TomboyX

Queer! Love! Is! A! Radical! Act!

24. Queer Witch Tote Bag, $15 on Etsy

A subtle way to let them know what’s up.

25. GLG Mineral Wash Pullover Hoodie, $60 from Hayley Kiyoko

More Hayley Kiyoko merch, because I love her.

26. Longline Tank, $18 at Trans Is Beautiful Apparel

Trans is beautiful, and so is this tank.

27. LBGT Love Shirt, $34 at Revel & Riot

A colorful tee you’ll want to wear every day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.