25 Fashion & Beauty Brands With Pride Collections That Give Back

Given that most Pride celebrations happening this year will be virtual, I guess you don’t need to go all-out when it comes to buying an outfit—but let’s be honest, you probably will. Whether you just want a cute new rainbow tee for your Pride Zoom party or you’re looking to spice up your summer wardrobe with a few new buys, be sure to spend your coin fashion and beauty brands with Pride initiatives that actually give back.

Tons of brands drop special collections with a percentage of proceeds donated to LGBTQ+ communities and organizations, while others drop similar ranges and donate a lump sum in advance instead. Either way, you’re better off supporting a brand that supports you than just ordering the first rainbow-striped tee you see on Amazon, am I right?

Whether you’re in the market for a new outfit, some makeup or skincare goodies, or a random assortment of candles, gummies, and whatever else tickles your fancy, you can find a Pride-supporting brand to shop below. Beauty brands like OGX, Youth To The People and Marc Jacobs Beauty have stepped up to the plate when it comes to rainbow packaging and major donations. Meanwhile fashion brands from Forever 21 to Banana Republic have dropped seriously cute collections, not to mention footwear options from Teva, Dr. Marten, Sperry and more.

Below, shop 25 brands with incredible Pride initiatives you’d actually want to buy anyway, so you can get great stuff and feel good about your purchase in the process. Happy pride, y’all!

BEAUTY

OGX

OGX gave their packaging a gorg upgrade for Pride Month, and special-edition versions of a few of the brand’s best-selling products and scents will be available through July 11 online and in-stores at Target. To show support for the LGBTQ+ community in addition to some pretty rainbow packaging, OGX will be supporting the Johnson & Johnson CARE WITH PRIDE initiative, which raises money for non-profits including Family Equality, PFLAG and Trevor Project. Looks like it’s time for me to restock my Extra Strength Argan Oil Conditioner!

Youth To The People

Skincare brand Youth To The People are donating an impressive 100% of profits up to $75K from the With Pride Minis Kit to GLSEN, an organization working to prevent bullying against the LGBTQ+ community in schools. The kit includes some must-have products, like the Superfood Cleanser, the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask and the Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

It doesn’t take much to convince me to buy a new lippie from Marc Jacobs, and the brand’s Pride Month initiative is an especially good excuse to shop. For 2020, MJB has pledged to donate a whopping $20,000 to the LGBTQ+ community, including $10,000 to SAGE, the largest, oldest organization working to help elderly LGBTQ+ people, and another $10,000 to Le Refuge, a French organization that provides shelter and support to the community. To celebrate, the brand is also debuting five new shades of the Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick, dubbed the Enamored (With Pride) Collection, all decked out in rainbow Pride packaging.

Bliss

Beauty brand Bliss teamed up with The Trevor Project to celebrate pride with some colorful limited-edition packaging for their Makeup Melt Wipes, from which 100% of net proceeds up to $45K will be donated to the amazing organization. If for some reason you prefer the OG packaging, though, don’t sweat it—Bliss is donating 100% of net proceeds from the entire Makeup Melt Wipes collection until they hit their $45K goal. They cost less than $10 a pack, so treat yourself to a few and stock up for a good cause!

Innisfree

For Pride 2020, Innisfree is partnering with the It Gets Better Project—a non-profit that aims to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe—by donating $10,000 to the organization. The brand has also released a limited edition lip balm set featuring best selling colors and scents of their My Lip Balms collection. You’ll find Dried Rose Tea, Sun-kissed Cherry Tea, Homemade Lemon Tea, Green Peppermint Tea, Sky Vanilla Tea and Very Berry Tea. It’s all the lip balm you could ever hope to have, y’all.

FASHION

Teva

OK, out of all the Pride fashion picks I plan on shopping, Teva tops my list. The brand dropped four super-cute footwear styles via their Rainbow Pride Pack in honor or Pride Month, and donated $20,000 to the It Gets Better Project to celebrate. We love to see it! Catch me rocking the Midform Universal Rainbow Pride Sandals the second they show up at my door.

Forever 21

Forever 21 has launched their Forever Proud Collection in collaboration with The Trevor Project. F21 is donating 20% of all sales from the collection to the organization, and you can shop tons of cute unisex tops with funny sayings like “Straight Outta The Closet” and “Namastay Gay.” Personally, I’m loving the adorable Plus Size Tie-Dye Love Graphic Tee.

Banana Republic

The Rainbow Knit Dress above is just one of 19 cute pride-inspired pieces live now on the Banana Republic website. To celebrate Pride Month, BR has pledged to donate $60,000 to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, which aims to promote equal rights and fair treatment for all LGBTQ+ people. This is Banana’s parent company GAP Inc.’s fifth year in a row making a hefty donation to the campaign, so show your support and shop their super-cute pride line as a thank-you.

UGG

If you’re in need of some adorable slippers that give back—which, like, of course you are—UGG’s pride collection cannot be beat. Featuring two silhouettes (both the Fluff Yeah style and a new Disco Checker Slide style!) in six different colorways, the colorful collection is yours to shop now and year-round! To further celebrate Pride Month, UGG is also donating $125,000 in 2020 to GLAAD, a non-profit accelerating acceptance and advancing LGBTQ+ equality. We love to see it!

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens drops a new pair of pride-inspired Docs every year, and 2020’s 1460 Pride Boots are so, so good. Rather than donate a percentage of profits, the brand already went ahead and donated $25,000 to The Trevor Project, so you can rest assured you’re shopping a supportive brand when you place an order for these cute boots. Love it!

Torrid

Attention, plus-size babes! The Torrid x GLAAD Celebrate Love Collection is a must-shop. This array of super-stylish and fun rainbow pieces will only be available during pride month, and 20% of sales will go to the Torrid Foundation directly in support of GLAAD and the LGBTQ+ community.

TOMS

TOMS really snapped with this year’s Pride Collection, y’all! If you didn’t know, TOMS donates a third of net profits from every single sale to a variety of partners, some of which—like the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International—work to support the LGBTQ+ community directly. The 2020 Unity Collection features both shoes and eyewear, and for the love of all things tie-dye, I already know I’ll be ordering the UNITY Tie Dye Print Women’s Cupsole Alpargatas.

Sperry

Sperry had planned to sponsor part of Boston’s annual pride parade, but because the IRL festivities are canceled, they’re instead donating to the Boston Pride Community Fund. In addition to this donation, they’ve released an array of rainbow footwear, including the super-cute Crest Twin Gore Pride Boat Sneaker.

Haverhill Collection

Haverhill Collection are known for some beautiful standout jewelry pieces, and they’ve released a gorgeous Rainbow Bracelet and matching necklace in honor of Pride, although you can certainly wear them year-round! When you buy either accessory, Haverhill Collection will donate 10% of profits to The Trevor Project.

Under Armour

I don’t need a new pair of sneakers, but guess what, I’m buying these! Under Armor’s pride collection includes the rainbow watercolor-inspired UA HOVR Phantom 1 Slip plus a few other footwear and apparel items. More importantly, they’ve also launched the UA Pride Grant Program, which will help LGBTQ+ communities with post-pandemic relief in Baltimore, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

ModCloth

From June 1 through the end of the month, ModCloth will be donating 10% of sales from their curated (and adorable!) rainbow collection to The Trevor Project. Each piece from the curated collection has a rainbow badge on it, so you can easily see which items contribute to the organization. From tees, dresses, jewelry and even a pair of rainbow-adorned jeans, this is one seriously cute collection that gives back.

Puma

Puma has teamed up with Cara Delevingne to present the “From Puma With Love” pack, a 13-piece collection designed with Pride in mind. 20% of proceeds from each item, like the must-have Pride Waist Bag, will be donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project of The Giving Back Fund that supports LGBTQ+ charities like GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

Reebok

Reebok’s 2020 Pride Collection features seven cute kicks and this Pride Reversible Bucket Hat that I’m seriously obsessed with. Rather than donate a percentage of profits from the collection, Reebok has instead vowed to donate $75,000 to the It Gets Better Project, an organization dedicated to uplifting and connecting LGBTQ+ youth worldwide.

REEF

REEF has a ton of Pride-inspired footwear for all genders, although I’m particularly partial to the Escape Mule Prints in Pri-Dye. For every pair of shoes sold from their 2020 Pride Collection, REEF will donate 25% of profits to PFLAG National, the first and largest organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ people, families and allies.

Dolce Vita

To celebrate their $50,000 donation to The Trevor Project, Dolce Vita have dropped a four-piece Pride collection of sneakers, heels and sandals—all of which are available in extended sizing to ensure they’re truly inclusive, able to be worn by all. Good thinking, DV! In the event that there ends up being any IRL Pride celebrations later in the summer, I definitely recommend snagging the fierce Noles Heels in Rainbow Vinyl to finish off any look.

MISCELLANEOUS

Barefoot

I’m sure you’ve seen Barefoot’s mega-cute Brut Rosé Bubbly bottles and Barefoot Rosé Spritzer cans, both of which have been revamped in sparkly rainbow pride packaging, but wait, there’s more! Barefoot has teamed up with Free Mom Hugs, a non-profit of allies and parents who support and aid the LGBTQ+ community, on a line of merch that will benefit FMH’s pandemic relief efforts. I’m definitely grabbing these cute Pride Pins, but there’s so much to love.

PopSockets

PopSockets are dropping a whole line of pretty rainbow products for their Pride Collection this year, but pay special attention to the three Poptivism PopGrips, including the Love Is Power style above—50% of sales from each of these will be donated to The Trevor Project when purchased between June 1-30.

Boy Smells

Queer-owned candle company Boy Smells launched the most gorgeous Pride Collection, and instead of straying from their typically minimalist aesthetic, they decided to forgo rainbow-striped packaging in favor of six limited-edition candle colorways, including green, pink, red, orange, yellow and purple. Shoppers can buy the candle of their choice, splurge on a bundle of all six, or a more affordable bundle with six votives. If you buy directly from the Boy Smells site, the brand will donate $4.25 per candle to The Trevor Project, which ends up being about 15% of profits.

Lord Jones

If you’re into CBD, you’re no doubt a fan of Lord Jones already, but prepare to love them a whole lot more once you hear about their Pride offerings. The all-new Lord Jones Limited Edition Pride Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops were made to honor the 50th anniversary of LA Pride, and each box features a unique array of colors inspired by the pride flag. The flavors included are mouth-watering melon, pineapple and raspberry, and more importantly, 50% of profits from each box will be donated to West Hollywood-based LA Pride to support PLATform, a training program dedicated to supporting and educating trans and non-binary communities on activism and policy reform.

Leland Francis

Leland Francis founder and celeb makeup artist Dillon Peña has released the coolest candles to celebrate pride and give back. There are two different scents, including the Bois Candle and the Tomboy Candle, and 100% of net proceeds from each will be donated to both the Ali Forney Center in New York City, which provides living situations for homeless LGBTQ+ youth, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which provides housing as well as social and medical services.

