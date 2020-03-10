The Royal Family Won’t Give Handshakes Anymore Because of Coronavirus

Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, even when it comes to the royal family. Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton declined handshakes amid the coronavirus outbreak at the 2020 Commonwealth Service on Monday, March 9, and we don’t blame them.

The Fab Four weren’t the only members of the British royal family to keep their hands away from guests. According to Us Weekly, William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, chose to keep his hands together, bow and say “namaste” to ceremony attendees instead of shake their hands. Queen Elizabeth II, the Head of the Commonwealth, also took precautions by wearing gloves and chatting with guests from a safe distance. Meanwhile Prince Harry was seen bumping elbows with British singer Craig David instead of shaking hands. William, Kate, Meghan and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, were also seen avoiding physical contact with attendees.

The Commonwealth Service marked the first time the Fab Four were back together after Meghan and Harry took a “step back” from the royal family in January to move to Canada to raise their son, Archie. Earlier this month, William and Kate joked about the Coronavirus outbreak at an event in Ireland. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop,” William said.

In another video, the Duke of Cambridge could be heard joking: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough.’”

At the Commonwealth Service, Meghan and Harry and William and Kate kept their distance from each other, which fans believe is evident of the couples’ feud since the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family. Despite sitting one row from each other, the couples barely acknowledged each other, according to onlookers. Is it because of their feud or because of Coronavirus? Perhaps it could be both.