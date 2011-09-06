Preview Sketches For Victoria’s Secret Fall 2011 Show

Every year Victoria’s Secret puts together one of the most watched fashion shows of the season. Broadcasted on cable, viewers tune in for the costume-like designs, the gorgeous models, and the star-filled audience. Victoria’s Secret has just released three sketches previewing what we can expect to hit the runway this fall.

The designs are dramatic, bright, and edgy. Of course, once Heidi Klum or Adriana Lima hits the runway in one of these looks, we’ll be drooling with envy. But until then, it’s hard to imagine how these sketches will translate into show-ready pieces. What do you think of the direction Victoria’s Secret is going in for their fall show?

Photos via Oh No They Didn’t!