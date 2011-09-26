StyleCaster
Preview Forever 21's Cheap & Chic Designer Collaborations!

Forever 21 is launching a few fashion collaborations this fall, specifically with Hello Kitty, designer Rory Beca, and Alex & Chloe jewelry. We love that the store is going in this direction now, choosing to work with young brands to provide cool looks at eye-popping price points. Furthermore, at the press preview last week I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the materials, considering that the most expensive item is just $27.80.

Alex & Chloe‘s 12-piece collection for Forever 21 is the first time that the retailer has done a jewelry collaboration, and none of the punk and gothic-inspired jewels cost more than $16! We love the line’s bold geometric shapes, and each piece feels as good as they look!

28-year-old designer Rory Beca has dressed the likes of Rachel Bilson and Blake Lively in looks from her eponymous line, and her second-ever capsule collection for Forever 21 was inspired by Studio 54’s disco glam moment. Although in person the 18 pieces are more feminine than glamorous, the sheer skirts and blouses are well-made and cost just $15.80 to $27.80.

Rory Beca’s collection hits Forever 21 stores October 28, 2011 and Alex & Chloe jewelry will launch in December. Click through for a sneak peek of what you can expect to see!

How cute is this sheer Rory Beca for Forever 21 skirt?

A very chic Rory Beca for Forever 21 blouse.

Puurfect! Lovin' this Rory Beca for Forever 21 leopard print blouse.

Get your flirt on in this cute dress from Rory Beca for Forever 21.

A statement necklace by Alex & Chloe for Forever 21.

More Alex & Chloe for Forever 21 pieces!

Geometric bangles and gothic earrings from Alex & Chloe for Forever 21.

I love this Alex & Chloe for Forever 21 cross ring!

Alex & Chloe for Forever 21 earrings.

