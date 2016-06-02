7 STYLECASTER Editors Share Their Best Tricks for Preventing Blisters

With almost every pair of new shoes comes the “break-in” period, where you complain about how your feet hurt and how you have five new blisters and one has turned into an open wound and everyone says, “Oh, don’t worry, you’re just breaking them in.” (In my experience, this alleged break-in period, which I assume is supposed to conclude at some point, rarely does end.)

Blisters are not sexy. In fact, they’re objectively gross—but they’re also a great equalizer, because they happen to everyone. Blisters do not discriminate. And they’re never more of an epidemic than they are in the summertime, when you slip on your new sandals and they shred your feet in the time it takes to walk to the end of the street and then the rest of your day is filled with pain and hardship. What a life.

Our editors, who wear shoes all the time, spilled their best tips, tricks, and favorite products to turn to in times of very real need, because sometimes taking a painkiller before you put your mules on just isn’t an option.