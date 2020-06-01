PrettyLittleThing Is Donating 100% Of Proceeds From Saweetie’s New Collection To Black Lives Matter

I was already planning to shop Saweetie’s new collab with PrettyLittleThing, but now I’m encouraging you to do the same. Why? Not just because the pieces are cute AF, but because PrettyLittleThing and Saweetie are donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter. Yes, you read that right. 100% of proceeds from the new collection will benefit Black Lives Matter. Can you believe it? Allow me to start off a well-deserved slow-clap. Thank you, PLT.

As the week kicks off with in-person protests and online outrage in response to the murder of George Floyd, it seems everyone is making an effort to do their part. Celebs are speaking out, signing petitions and showing up at protests, citizens are donating to anti-racist organizations and supporting black-owned businesses, and pretty much everyone on Instagram has traded their unnecessary #MotivationalMonday latte post for something a bit more serious. Still, Saweetie and PrettyLittleThing’s decision to donate 100% of proceeds from their new collection, which launched today, is a gesture of kindness I never saw coming.

“Like so many around the world we have been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of George Floyd and we send our love and prayers to all of those affected. We believe that every voice has a right to be heard and we stand with everyone fighting for justice and equality,” PrettyLittleThing captioned a post on their Instagram account. “Today we will be standing with @Saweetie as we launch At Home with Saweetie and in light of recent events we’ll be donating the entire proceeds from this collection to Black Lives Matter,” the post continued.

The collection is live as we speak on the PrettyLittleThing site, so if you already planned on donating to Black Lives Matter or another charity this week, consider treating yourself to an outfit or two at the same time. Read on for a few of our must-shop picks.

1. Lime Abstract High Neck Longsleeve Bodycon Dress

2020’s tie-dye trend gets a neon update via Saweetie’s Lime Abstract High Neck Longsleeve Bodycon Dress. I’m totally obsessed! If you’re into the print but not loving the silhouette, there are similar mesh crop and skirt options, too.

2. White Gothic Printed Halter Bralet

Extra, extra! Read all about it! This White Gothic Printed Halter Bralet has such cute newspaper vibes, and I love the criss-cross halter neck. I’d wear this with jeans out at night or with high-waisted black bikini bottoms to lounge poolside.

3. Sage Green Sports Stripe Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

I’ve been putting off buying a form-fitting jumpsuit for quite some time now, and the Sage Green Sports Stripe Short Sleeve Jumpsuit is the style that will have me finally giving the look a go. I’m a big fan of the sporty striping details.