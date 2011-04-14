A Pretty, Whimsical Summer: Courtesy of Pull & Bear

I never even actually had one of those beautiful summers on a lake with a tire swing and a summer love in a tank top (the tank top may or may not have been a deal breaker). Pull & Bear’s Spring 2011 campaign lets you live vicariously, while simultaneously making you want to put a daisy chain in your hair.

The whimsical, sun drenched photos byTxema Yeste feature Mackenzie Weinmann, Amalie Hartman, Elinor Jade, Max Motta and Arthur Sales and call to mind a kind of cleaned up Ryan McGinley road trip. The Spanish brand is all about the pretty come the warmer months, and I feel like I’d be willing to lose some edge in favor of a day spent on the docks.

[Fashion Gone Rogue]