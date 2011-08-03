Pretty Transitions: 10 Perfect Blouses For Now and Later

Every girl has been told to act like a lady more than once in her life. Skip all of that pretense and instead just look like a lady in silk blouses that elevate any ensemble instantly. Tucked into A-line skirts, tied over wide leg pants, draped over skinny jeans pretty blouses are basically the new tee. Don’t over complicate it, just start investing in some now because once you own one you’re going to want to wear it every day.

Keep in mind, a little color goes a long way for getting that color block look for Fall just pair it with contrasting colored denim and you’re street style good to go.