Teyana Taylor Wants Everyone To Look Hot In Her New PLT Collection

Teyana Taylor is really, really busy these days. A true multi-hyphenate, the singer, model, mom and dancer—among many other things—has become a modern-day fashion and music icon thanks to her cool-girl energy and imposing talent. Now, it looks like she can even add Creative Director to her resume, courtesy of Taylor’s first PrettyLittleThing collection. Prepare to want absolutely everything.

The 25-piece collection, which officially dropped this morning on the PrettyLittleThing site, comes a little more than a month after Taylor was named the brand’s Creative Director. If good things take time, then great things must take no time at all, because she’s already excelling in her new role. Just like pretty much everything else Taylor has been involved with during her years-long career, these pieces are pretty great.

In this somewhat post-pandemic world, fashion has certainly shifted, and Taylor tells STYLECASTER that while designing, she strived to create “a perfect balance of what I represent when I’m outside and when I’m going out.” When you see the pieces for yourself, it’s evident she nailed it. “I think this line is perfect because it’s literally pieces of me, Teyana,” she shares.

In fact, it’s a perfect blend of all the reasons why I became obsessed with Taylor’s style in the first place. Think faux leather joggers alongside a few super-sexy little black dresses and bodysuits. It’s an exemplary reflection of how she actually dresses IRL, and it’s easy to image how she’d style each piece in the drop. “My style is tomboy chic,” Taylor says. “If I’m wearing a dress, I’m wearing combat boots with it, you know?”

As if you needed another reason to shop the collaboration, it’s also super size-inclusive. Most of the pieces are available to shop in sizes 00 through 26, not to mention affordably priced between $20-$145—both things that Taylor was especially passionate about during the process of creating her line. “I think that’s the most important thing: For a woman to just feel beautiful and feel sexy, so they feel amazing in whatever they got on,” she says. “That’s why I’m so big on making sure that there’s something in there for everybody.”

With life on pause last year during lockdown, the mother of two (and wife to basketball star Iman Shumpert) has had to change up her sartorial vibe just like everyone else. While Taylor says her style was “more versatile” before the pandemic, she’s been wearing nearly the same getup every single day while stuck at home. This means lounging in a few different pairs of Rick Owens sweatpants (She claims to have every color.) and one of her many beloved vintage tees (“I think I have every color and every vintage t-shirt you can think of!”) paired with a myriad of classic sneakers.

In addition to new trends, Taylor is a massive fan of retro fashion, namely the 1990s. “There is not a soul in this world who doesn’t know that I’m in love with the ’90s,” she says, laughing. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that her first PLT collaboration is heavily influenced by that era. The born-and-bred New Yorker didn’t have to look far for inspiration: The collection even includes a varsity jacket with “New York” emblazoned across the chest. “It represents my hood, New York, and Harlem,” she says.

If you’re a Taylor fan or just looking for a few fresh pieces to give your 2021 wardrobe some ’90s-inspired city edge, read on to shop our faves from Teyona’s first PrettyLittleThing collection or shop the whole drop on the site now.

These Chic Faux Leather Trousers

These super high-waisted trousers will be an essential in your going-out wardrobe (If we’re ever able to go out). Buy the matching jacket and bra for a full faux-leather look, or mix and match each piece to tone them down.

This Updated LBD

Talk about a sexy LBD! I can’t wait to have a reason to wear this out with my girlfriends. I’m going to style this under an oversized denim jacket to make it a bit more casual, or pair it with combat boots, as Taylor suggested.

This Sexy AF Graphic Bodysuit

This daring black-and-white bodysuit is not for the faint of heart, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still make it work with your everyday style. Simply pair it with an all-black monochrome look and you’re good to go.

This Retro Varsity Jacket

You just knew that Teyana Taylor was going to find a way to represent New York within her collection, and this varsity jacket certainly got the message across.

This Mega-Sheer Brown Mini Dress

If you don’t want to exclusively wear black in 2021, consider picking up this sheer mini dress in brown. Just make sure to match your undergarments accordingly.