How The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Clothing Line Could Reinvigorate Aeropostale

“Pretty Little Liars” is one of the biggest shows on television, averaging more than 2.6 million obsessive viewers an episode. For the past four season, we’ve watched Spencer, Aria, Hannah, and Emily search in vain for whomever “A” is—the person or persons who are slowly trying to ruin their lives. The second half of the fourth season just premiered, and with it, a new affordably-priced fashion collaboration between the hit show and the struggling retailer Aeropostale.

Aeropostale might not be the first brand that one would think of—a bigger teen-friendly chain like Topshop, American Eagle Outfitters or Forever 21 might more easily spring to mind—but “Liars” costume designer Mandi Line said the show wanted to work with a brand they thought would be more amenable to the show’s creative vision. In other words, working with a brand like Aeropostale—one whose stock price has fallen 25 percent over the last year, and whose public image has declined since its late ’90s heyday—means that the crew at “Liars” could have more creative control.

“We wanted someone who would keep us for four different collections,” Line told our friends at Fashionista. “You want to go to somebody that wants to do it. You don’t want to always be trying to please the brand, you want the brand to want to want to work with you.”

Though that doesn’t mean that every single piece Line has created for the collaboration has gone through to production. “The head designer every now and then, she’ll be like, ‘Mandi, a pleather skirt? Really?’ They’ll send back maybe three things being like, ‘Come on.’” The collection includes clothing inspired by each character, and a great “Who Is A?” sweatshirt (though it’s strangely red, not signature black.)

It makes a lot of sense that a show as heavily scrutinized as “Liars,” where fans debate every single thing the girls wear over social media, would want to have pieces viewers could actually buy. It’s just a shame it took so long to get a collection up and running. Line has high hopes, though, that once “Liars” girls get wind of the clothes, they’ll become a huge new customer base for Aeropostale. She plans on creating several future collaborative collections with the brand down the line.

“I’m going to bring you a customer you’ve never had,” she said she promised Aeropostale, “A ‘Pretty Little Liars’ customer who’s like, ‘Wow, Aero? Really?’”