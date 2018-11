101 Inspiring Images from Fall’s Best Fashion Campaigns

With September issues hitting newsstands across the country—we see you, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna—brands’ fall fashion campaigns are being revealed left and right, and, as is often the case, some of them are just as exciting as any magazine cover.

Ahead, you’ll see Karl Lagerfeld‘s patches-and-pearls Chanel collages, Alessandro Michele‘s trip to Tokyo with the Gucci gang, Moschino’s (literal) pack of riot girls, and more. It’s not just high-end labels putting out impressive work, either: Gap’s new #DoYou campaign and French Connection’s Harley Weir–lensed ads are refreshingly cool.

Click or scroll through for the best campaigns of Fall 2016.