President’s Day shopping: 12 stylish sales to get you started

President’s Day: A holiday during which most Americans think more about sales than former leaders of our country—not that we’re any exception! Known for massive discounts surrounding stores’ first big sale of the year, the holiday finds countless retailers offering deals and steals nearly impossible to not take full advantage of. Here, we’ve rounded up a few sales to get you started.

Bloomingdale’s

The department store is offering a 20%-40% savings on thousands of items, including clothing, shoes, bags, and kids’ clothes, and up to 50% off home items. Also save 50% on select fine jewelry, and receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more.

Bluefly.com

Discount website Bluefly is holding an up-to-85% off Presidents’ Day sale on apparel, bags, accessories, and shoes. Finds include Céline boots for $420 (down from $1,095), Diane von Furstenberg belts for $52 (down from $185), and Elizabeth & James silk tanks for $82 (down from $295).

Calvin Klein

Shop the site and receive 40% off select apparel and accessories. Also, shoppers will score flat-rate shipping of $5.95, and free ground shipping on orders of $150 or more.

J. Crew

While sales are always going on here, shoppers will receive an extra 40% off final sale items with the code Style40, and free shipping on almost every order.

Shoemint

Shoppers take 25% off their entire order at ShoeMint, a subscription shoe site whose affordable and on-trend merchandise is co-designed by Rachel Bilson and stylist Nicole Chavez.

Macy’s

The mega-department store is offering sitewide sales of 50% to 60% off, and an additional 10% or 15% off with the promo code PRES. Clearance items are marked down an additional 25%. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more.

Urban Outfitters

Save up to 85% on clothing, bags, accessories, and shoes. Deals include bracelets and watches for $19.99 (down from $34), suede ankle booties for $55 (down from $80), and short-sleeve chambray dresses for $39 (down from $70).

Madewell

Shoppers receive 30% off sale items, plus free shipping on all orders with the code LOVEIT.

Nordstrom

The department store is offering 30% off women’s shoes and boots from brands such as Dolce Vita, Steve Madden, Ego and Greed, and Kate Spade.

Tory Burch

The label is offering 25% off your purchase when you spend $400 or more, plus free shipping with the code WEEKEND.

Neiman Marcus Lastcall

Up to 25% off everything including new spring items, as well as an extra 50% off cashmere.

Amazon.com

The site that has it all is having a clothing-department sale in which shoppers score 20% off when they spend $100 on men, women, and kids apparel.