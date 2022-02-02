These President’s Day Sales Have The Best Deals I’ve Seen Since Black Friday—Shop 25% Off AirPods, 30% Off Mattresses & More

Scroll To See More Images

There’s an endless list of reasons to love a three-day weekend, and while having a day off from work to indulge in some R&R is certainly at the top, getting to take advantage of mid-season President’s Day Sales is definitely the runner-up in my book. While President’s Day deals are usually no Black Friday when it comes to the discounts on offer, this year’s sales are actually filled to the brim with some of the biggest bargains I’ve spotted since last year’s holiday shopping season.

From big-box e-tailers like Amazon, Bloomingdales, and QVC, pricier investment brands like Dyson and Apple, to smaller and independent merchants including FRAME denim and Society6, this weekend’s blowout sales are not to be missed. Seriously, these long weekend deals are the best excuse to refresh your wardrobe with all of the 2022 trends you’ve been coveting, upgrade your kitchen appliances to inspire you to save on ordering takeout, revamp a stale home decor set-up, or just stock up on all of your favorite beauty essentials while they’re steeply discounted.

What’s more, is that many of these promotions have started early this year, so you can already start shopping and saving that hard-earned coin before the weekend hits and stock starts to sell out (and mark my word, it will). Scroll through below to check out some of the best President’s Day 2022 sales to check out now through the weekend.

Amazon

As expected, Amazon’s annual President’s Day sale has already begun, with hundreds of generous discounts on cult-favorite beauty items like the viral Revlon Hot Air Brush, smart home gadgets, electronics (I’m taking Apple AirPods Pro discounted at 25 percent off), and tons of stylish home decor staples.

Casper

It wouldn’t be President’s Day without a mattress sale (which, speaking of, remind me later to research how exactly this duo became to be), and the one at Casper is worth taking a gander at. Along with scoring hundreds off of the brand’s coveted boxed mattresses, you can get great deals on bedding accessories. Sheets, down pillows, weighted blankets and more are all up to 50 percent off.

Verishop

Take up to 25 percent off designer fashion from LOVESHACKFANCY, Nic + Zoe, Christophe Robin and more. Then, get celeb-loved skincare from Dr. Barbara Sturm for a 15 percent discount while you’re at it. Just be sure to use promo code LOVE22 at checkout.

Society6

From now through February 16, Society6 is hosting a massive sitewide sale offering up to 40 percent off literally everything. Support up-and-coming artists and designers and give your bathroom a chic makeover with a unique shower curtain while they’re 30 percent off, or dress up your new iPhone with an artful phone case while they’re all marked down.