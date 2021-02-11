These President’s Day Sales Have Some of the Best Deals I’ve Seen Since Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

There’s an endless list of reasons to love a three-day weekend, and while having a day off from work to indulge in some R&R is certainly at the top, getting to take advantage of mid-season President’s Day Sales is definitely the runner up in my book. President’s Day weekend also just so happens to coincide with Valentine’s Day, another holiday that gives retailers and brands a little extra incentive to offer bargain-hunting and last-minute gift shoppers a slew of markdowns to score while they’re off. While President’s Day deals are usually no Black Friday when it comes to the discounts on offer, this year’s sales are actually filled to the brim with some of the biggest bargains I’ve spotted since last year’s holiday shopping season.

From big-box e-tailers like Amazon, Bloomingdales, and QVC, pricier investment brands like Dyson and Apple, to smaller and independent merchants including FRAME denim and Society6, this weekend’s blowout sales are not to be missed. Seriously, these long weekend deals are the best excuse to refresh your wardrobe with all of the 2021 trends you’ve been coveting, upgrade your kitchen appliances to inspire you to save on ordering takeout, revamp a stale home decor set-up, or just stock up on all of your favorite beauty essentials while they’re steeply discounted.

What’s more, is that many of these promotions have started early this year, so you can already start shopping and saving that hard-earned coin before the weekend hits and stock starts to sell out (and mark my word, it will). Scroll through below to check out some of the best President’s Day 2021 sales to check out now through the weekend.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

QVC

QVC’s President’s Day sale event is seriously no joke — they’ll be offering a slew of different promotions leading up to the weekend and running through Monday, as well as offering free shipping on orders (first purchase) on Valentine’s Day. A few highlights include up to 20 percent off select Dyson products (see here for our favorite deals), up to 15 percent off select Apple products from now through February 15, and an assortment of premium kitchen appliances like the iconic Vitamix Blender marked down up to 30 percent off.

Amazon

Courtesy of Revlon.[/caption]

As expected, Amazon’s annual President’s Day sale has already begun, with hundreds of generous discounts on cult-favorite beauty items like the viral Revlon Hot Air Brush, smart home gadgets, electronics (I’m taking Apple AirPods Pro discounted at almost 25 percent off), and tons of stylish home decor staples.

Prive Revaux

Get the full presidential treatment and stock up on some new shades this weekend because celeb-favorite Prive Revaux will be offering 25 percent off sitewide from February 14-15.

Society6

From now through February 16, Society6 is hosting a massive sitewide sale offering up to 40 percent off literally everything. Support up-and-coming artists and designers and give your bathroom a chic makeover with a unique shower curtain while they’re 30 percent off, or dress up your new iPhone with an artful phone case while they’re all marked down 20 percent.

Bloomingdales

Bloomingdale’s massive President’s Day ~week~ sale is already in full swing. The premium retailer is offering shoppers an additional 50 percent off sale items labeled “Extra 50% off Clearance” category, and 30-50 percent a huge selection of wear-now styles through February 15 — including these best-selling fuzzy-lined slippers.

All Saints

In honor of Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, All Saints is celebrating with a sale offering up to 30 percent off select best-selling products, including their signature leather jackets, loungewear, and bags.

Soko Glam

In honor of both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, Soko Glam will be hosting a Heart & Seoul sale from February 12-19, with plenty of the Soko favorites discounted up to 40 percent off. Plus, shoppers will receive a free Soko Glam mini-set chock-full of K-beauty staples when you spend over $100.

FRAME

From February 12-15, FRAME will be offering shoppers an extra 25 percent off their sale section, well-stocked with a variety of cozy knits, luxe jeans, and favorite celeb styles like Katie Holmes’ go-to winter boot, Le Canon.

DiscountGlasses.com

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your current eyeglass frames or sunglass collection, now’s the time to stock up. From February 11 through 16, use the code PRESIDENT30 for 30 percent off your order. Need some fresh contacts? Use the code PRESIDENT15 for 15 percent off your order on DiscountContactLenses.com.