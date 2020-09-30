These Funny Tees Are The Only Good Thing To Come Out Of The Presidential Debate

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re still recovering from the first presidential debate, I feel you. The entirety of the program sounded a bit like a cat fight, and frankly, I’m not sure anyone learned anything remotely helpful in deciding between the candidates (which is, you know, the whole point of having the candidate debate on national television). In fact, these Biden and Trump presidential debate shirts are the best—if only—thing to come out of the evening. Before you tune into the next debate, snag one of these tees or sweatshirts, grab the biggest bottle of wine you can find and get ready to settle in for another long night.

In case you missed the debate (or haven’t looked at Twitter yet), there was quite a bit of interruption from one particular party. Like most debates, both candidates occasionally spoke out of turn—but one had to actually be reprimanded by both his opposition and the moderator. (Hint: It wasn’t Joe Biden.) In fact, the former Vice President actually told President Trump to be quiet, saying—and this is a direct quote, if you can believe—”Will you shut up, man?!”

Biden said what we all were thinking, and now you can have this phrase (along with another moment from the debate, when Biden told the President to “Keep yapping, man.”) on a shirt. Frankly, I’ll be wearing these pieces to watch the next two debates—and it will probably serve as my only form of solace during them. If the rest of the presidential debates are anything like the first, we’re going to need a lot of t-shirts at which to laugh (while we cry). For now, at least, the options below will definitely do.

1. Will You Shut Up, Man T-Shirt

This Will You Shut Up, Man Shirt from Dream Learn Do More is not only a big mood—it’s also cute AF. This colorful t-shirt could say anything and I’d probably buy it, but the “Will you shut up, man” quote is sheer perfection.

2. Shut Up, Man Sweatshirt

Alternatively, snag this Shut Up, Man Sweatshirt for cozy vibes this fall. You can even go vote—or drop off your ballot—snuggled up in this beaut in November!

3. Keep Yappin, Man T-Shirt

If you prefer the “Keep yapping, man” quote, have no fear. This presidential debate t-shirt is a cute way to remind everyone you see just how ridiculous the first debate really was.