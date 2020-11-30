President Trump Is Being Accused of Plagiarizing a Speech From ‘Legally Blonde’

Elle Woods for president. President Trump is accused of copying a Legally Blonde speech, and the similarities are uncanny.

In a viral TikTok video by Truth Lies Shenanigans, the account, which goes by the handle @tlsliveshow, edits one of Donald Trump’s speeches with the speech that Reese Witherspoon‘s character, Elle Woods, gives at the end of Legally Blonde when she and the rest of her class graduate from Harvard Law School. (Watch the video here.) The speeches aren’t identical, but there are a lot of similarities between the messages and the words that both Trump and Elle use. This may be why the TikTok has been viewed more than 2 million times and has received more than 500,000 likes. Here’s how Truth Lies Shenanigans cut the TikTok to show the similarities between Trump and Elle’s speeches.

Elle Woods: “We take our next steps into the world…It is with passion…Courage of conviction…And most importantly…Have faith in yourself…We did it!”

President Trump: “You must go forth into the world…Passion…Courage and your conviction…Most importantly…Be true to yourself…I did it!”

Though Witherspoon, who played Elle in the 2001 rom-com, hasn’t reacted to the video, she did celebrate former Vice President Joe Biden’s win in November after he beat Trump in the presidential election. In an Instagram post on November 7, Witherspoon celebrated Biden, as well as his running mate, Kamala Harris, who was elected as Vice President of the United States.

“Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let’s take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation… DREAM BIG. Anything is possible. 🇺🇸,” she captioned the post.

Legally Blonde premiered in July 2001. A sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, premiered in July 2003. In October 2020, MGM Studios, which produced Legally Blonde, confirmed that a third film is on the way in 2022. “Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW,” the studio tweeted.

