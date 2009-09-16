President Obama Calls Kanye West a Jackass

Like Transformers 2, this whole Kanye West/Taylor Swift acceptance speech interruption ordeal has gone on far too long… It’s kind of painful. Meanwhile, President Obama has a few words to say about the matter, but the only word anyone cares about is, “jackass.” Check the voice clip below of President Obama calling Kanye West a jackass during a CNBC interview earlier this week with the transcript below:

CNBC: Were your girls as hacked off as mine were that Kanye gave Taylor Swift the Joe Wilson treatment?

Obama: I thought that was really inappropriate. You know it was like she’s getting an award — why are you butting in? I, I hear you — I agree with you.

CNBC: So does that count as the first question?

Obama: The young lady seems like a perfectly nice person. She’s getting her award. What’s he doing up there? He’s a jackass. (Laughter) No, now — this — all this stuff — I’m assuming all this stuff. Where’s the pool? Come on guys. Cut the President some slack. I got a lot of other stuff on my plate. Yeah. Cause I remember last time it was the fly thing. Now that was the highlight of (trails off)

CNBC: No that worked out well for you. You were a ninja.

Obama: Except PETA… (laughter)